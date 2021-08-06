Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 77,382 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 77,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,996. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,689.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.