Millennium Management LLC Invests $5.91 Million in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 253,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,968,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ThredUp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

ThredUp stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

