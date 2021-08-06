Mimecast Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

MIME stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 47.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 15.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

