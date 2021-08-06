Mint Club One Day Volume Hits $9,080.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $9,080.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

