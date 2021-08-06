Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 77,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $16.27 on Friday, reaching $2,708.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,506.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

