Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,266,000 after buying an additional 3,586,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 121,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,314. The company has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

