Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.27. 52,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $443.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

