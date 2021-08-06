Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 12,917 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,467. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.