Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 257,051 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $77,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.25. 53,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,737,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

