Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 18,406 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,901. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.09.

