Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,699. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

