Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSON. Craig Hallum downgraded Misonix from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Misonix from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Misonix from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of MSON stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Misonix has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Misonix by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Misonix by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Misonix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Misonix by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

