Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,645,000. Applied Materials comprises about 2.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,842,714. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.