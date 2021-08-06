MKM Partners Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $260.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $222.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.21.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $222.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.66. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.89 and a 12 month high of $226.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after buying an additional 160,167 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after buying an additional 207,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after buying an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

