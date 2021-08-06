ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Raised to $186.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barrington Research from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $82.30 and a 1 year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $21,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $3,678,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $8,019,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $1,238,000.

ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

