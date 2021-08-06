Moeda Loyalty Points Market Capitalization Reaches $14.13 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $14.13 million and $808,350.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00055551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.74 or 0.00867554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00096672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

