Mondi (LON:MNDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,024.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,024 ($26.44) and last traded at GBX 2,018 ($26.37), with a volume of 32499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,008 ($26.23).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,942.39. The company has a market cap of £9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

