Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE MEG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 140,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,158,523 in the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

