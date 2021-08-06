Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 16,967 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 34,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 460,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.79. 545,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,185,029. The firm has a market cap of $250.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

