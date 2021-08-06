Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $120,527,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.96. 12,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

