Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.80. 82,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,395. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.95 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.