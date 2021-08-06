Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after buying an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after buying an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,641,000 after buying an additional 541,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $270.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,150,929 shares of company stock worth $271,409,330 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

