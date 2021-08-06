Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 207.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

