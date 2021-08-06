Morgan Stanley Buys 6,052,876 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 1,005.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $31,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

