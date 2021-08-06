Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69.
Leonardo Company Profile
