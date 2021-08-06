Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.