Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

MorphoSys stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

