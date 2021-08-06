Morgan Stanley Sells 48,216 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $29,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $705,000. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,516,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Abiomed by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $348.86 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.65). Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

