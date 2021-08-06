Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)’s share price rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Moringa Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

