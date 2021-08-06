Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSI traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.90. 18,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.89 and a one year high of $226.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.14.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

