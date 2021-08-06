Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $245.00 at Raymond James

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.14.

NYSE MSI traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.55. 12,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.89 and a 1-year high of $226.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,886,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

