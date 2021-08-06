MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Trading Up 5.7%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container ships. It focuses on the feeder vessels between 1,000 and 3,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. MPC Container Ships ASA was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Oslo, Norway.

