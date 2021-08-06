mStable USD (MUSD) Market Cap Hits $41.46 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.46 million and $181,929.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,488.46 or 1.00089012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00031804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00069717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000807 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004343 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

