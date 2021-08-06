Mustang Bio (MBIO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO):

8/4/2021 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

8/3/2021 – Mustang Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/28/2021 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/27/2021 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

6/14/2021 – Mustang Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MBIO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 51,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,588. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 64,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

