Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $246.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 200.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

