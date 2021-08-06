Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $82.02. Approximately 854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $727.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

