NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.56, but opened at $59.81. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 930 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.