NAOS Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 99.2% higher against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $2.61 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00122326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00155286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,868.78 or 0.99428568 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00804957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

