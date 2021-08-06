Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $119.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Natera will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.