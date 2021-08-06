National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$162.05 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

ZZZ opened at C$33.25 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

