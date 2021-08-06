National Bankshares Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.61.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.