National Bankshares Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.61.
Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
