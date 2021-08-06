National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

EYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 9,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $54.50.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,130. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in National Vision by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in National Vision by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

