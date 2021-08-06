Needham & Company LLC Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $140.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

RPD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.09. 7,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,710. Rapid7 has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,503,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Rapid7 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after buying an additional 217,987 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

