Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NLTX stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,467. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $44,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

