Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce sales of $8.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.63 million to $9.25 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $15.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $50.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.56 million to $52.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $90.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.85 million to $98.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 67.56% and a negative net margin of 284.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 243.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 995,720 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 132.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 963,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 548,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NEPT stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.