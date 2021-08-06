Neutrino Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00210963 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

