New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. 21,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,444. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $65.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

