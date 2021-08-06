New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Teradyne by 9.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 6.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Teradyne by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.