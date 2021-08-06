New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 400 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Shares of VMC opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

