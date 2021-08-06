New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.57 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after buying an additional 88,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $153.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.06. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNR. cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.