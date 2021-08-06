New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,528,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

MLM stock opened at $362.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

